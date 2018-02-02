Giant Transport Plane Transports NH90 Helicopters to Mali

Belgian personnel load an NH90 tactical transport helicopter onto a chartered Antonov An-124 transport aircraft. Belgium is shipping two NH90s to Mali. (BE Defense photo)

An Antonov 124 transport aircraft will land in the morning of Monday, February 5, at Beauvechain Air Base to load two NH90 TTH helicopters. The transport, one of the largest aircraft in the world, will fly the helicopters to Bamako, Mali, during the day.



Our country will deploy these two NH90 helicopters in March, backed by some fifty soldiers, to support the MINUSMA mission in Mali. Belgian Defense has been active in the Sahel for a long time. Since 2016, our country has been participating in Operation MINUSMA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali).



However, this is the very first operational engagement of the NH90 helicopters, to which the Belgian government agreed at the end of 2017.



Belgian helicopters, crews and ground personnel will be integrated into the operations of the German helicopter unit in Gao, Mali. These helicopters will be used for transporting troops and possible medical evacuations.



