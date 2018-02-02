RAF Typhoons Join Exercise RED FLAG in Nevada

(Source: Royal Air Force; issued Feb 02, 2018)

XI(F) Squadron Typhoons, from RAF Coningsby, are taking part in Exercise Red Flag 18-1, the world’s largest and most complex air combat exercise. Based at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, XI(F) Squadron will operate alongside participants from the U.S Air Force, U.S Navy, U.S. Army, U.S Marine Corps and the Royal Australian Air Force.



Officer Commanding XI(F) Squadron, Wing Commander Paul ‘Pablo’ O’Grady said,



“Exercise Red Flag enables the RAF to continue to strengthen strategic relationships with our closest allies and develop our tactical understanding of complex missions, integration and multi-domain warfare.



“Short of operations, Exercise Red Flag is one of the most challenging environments to test the Royal Air Force's Force Elements; I am extremely proud of the men and women on our Squadron and look forward to increasing our combat effectiveness over the forthcoming weeks.”



The three-week exercise will see friendly ‘Blue’ forces against the hostile ‘Red’ aggressors, involving a variety of attack, fighter and bomber aircraft. The arena of space and cyber warfare will also be simulated during the exercise.



