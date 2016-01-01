Future USS Michael Monsoor Successfully Completes Acceptance Trials

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued Feb. 02, 2018)

Although the second and last Zumwalt-class destroyer will soon be commissioned, the US Navy has realized it cannot afford the custom-made precision-guided ammunition for the two ships, rendering them of dubious effectiveness until a solution is found. (USN photo)

BATH, Maine --- The Navy's next generation destroyer, the future USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), successfully completed acceptance trials on Feb. 1.



The U.S. Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey reviewed the ship and its crew during a series of demonstrations both pier side and underway, evaluating the ship's construction and compliance with Navy specifications.



Many of the ship's onboard systems including navigation, damage control, mechanical, electrical, combat, communications, and propulsion systems were tested to validate performance met or exceeded Navy specifications.



"DDG 1001 performed exceedingly well during acceptance trials," said Capt. Kevin Smith, DDG 1000 class program manager, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. "The industry and Navy team worked together to incorporate lessons learned from DDG 1000. The trials once again demonstrated how truly powerful and exceptional these ships are. "



Zumwalt class destroyers feature a state-of-the-art electric propulsion system, wave-piercing tumblehome hull, stealth design and are equipped with some of the most advanced warfighting technology. These ships will be capable of performing a range of deterrence, power projection, sea control, and command and control missions while allowing the Navy to evolve with new systems and missions.



DDG 1001 was christened in June 2016, and is scheduled to deliver in the coming months. BIW is currently in production on the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002), as well as future Arleigh Burke class destroyers Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) and John Basilone (DDG 122).





As one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission and support ships, and special warfare craft.



