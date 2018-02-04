Aerospace Forces to Receive More than 100 Aircraft in 2018

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 04, 2018)

The Aerospace Forces are to receive more than 100 new and upgraded aircraft, including Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets, Su-34 bombers, Ka-52, Mi-28 and Mi-8 helicopters of various modifications, as well as other types of aviation hardware.



In addition, more than 10 divisional sets of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun system are planned to be delivered.



Last year, up to 200 modern aircraft and helicopters, more than 100 units of air and missile defence were received. Since December 2017, the United Space System has started the experimental combat duty and three new radar missile attack warning stations Voronezh have begun to carry out alert duty.



