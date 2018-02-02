Pentagon Contracts Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 02, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $147,963,919 for modification P00033 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-12-C-0070).



This modification provides for the procurement of Israel-unique weapons certification, modification kits, and electronic warfare analysis in support of the F-35 Lightning II Israel system design and development to provide 3F+ fleet capability for the government of Israel under the Foreign Military Sales program.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (37.1 percent); El Segundo, California (17.6 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (17.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (10.3 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (9.8 percent); South Bend, Indiana (6.7 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (1.1 percent); and Wallingford, Connecticut (0.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021.



Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $147,963,919 will be obligated at time of award.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

