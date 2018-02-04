Deadline Looming for Boeing to Decide on Canada Fighter Jet Bid (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Feb 04, 2018)

By David Ljunggren, Leah Schnurr

OTTAWA --- Boeing Co must decide by the end of this week whether to take part in a multi-billion-dollar race to supply Canada with fighter jets, even as the U.S. company’s relationship with Ottawa has soured due to a trade dispute.Although a U.S. trade commission on Jan. 26 dismissed Boeing’s complaint that Canadian plane maker Bombardier was dumping airliners on the American market, it is far from certain the ruling will be enough to placate Canada.That could well influence the company’s decision on bidding on a contract for 88 jets worth between C$15 billion ($12.1 billion) and C$19 billion, people familiar with the matter said.Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said in a post earnings call last week the company will wait to see the commission’s reasoning, coming later this month, “to make decisions on our path forward.”The company declined to comment further.Boeing has until Feb. 9 to express an interest in taking part in the Canadian jet competition, failing which it will be excluded from the bidding process. (end of excerpt)-ends-