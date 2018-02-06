Airbus: at the Heart of Asia’s Largest Airshow

(Source: Airbus; issued Feb 06, 2018)

Airbus’ strong presence at Singapore Airshow 2018 reflects its commitment to the Asia-Pacific region



Asia’s biggest aviation show opened today at the Changi Exhibition Centre, and Airbus is at the heart of it. The Singapore Airshow, held every two years, is where partnerships are forged and deals are sealed in the Asia-Pacific region. Airbus is the largest international exhibitor at the show, reflecting the company’s commitment to this part of the world.



Airbus boasts a strong industrial presence in the region and relies upon some 600 Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers across 15 countries. Asia-Pacific nations are also an increasingly rich source of partnerships for innovation, new technologies and digitalisation.



The Asia-Pacific region accounts for a third of Airbus’ new business and an equal third of the company’s order book. The region is, in fact, the fastest growing market for each Airbus business – commercial aircraft, defence, space, helicopters and innovation – and the range of Airbus products at the Singapore Airshow reflects this.



All Airbus divisions showing their strengths in the region



With the company’s newest jetliner, the A350-1000, on display at Singapore – joined by its largest military transporter, helicopters, satellites, an autonomous parcel delivery drone and more – Airbus is well positioned to showcase its aerospace leadership and demonstrate that ‘We Make it Fly.’ In addition to aircraft on display, Airbus has an area dedicated to the company’s growing services business, as well as video presentations of key innovative projects.



Airbus commercial aircraft have been especially successful in Asia and the Pacific, where the company offers a modern and extensive range of jetliners that combine unrivalled operational efficiency with the highest levels of passenger comfort. Highlighting the company’s strong presence in the widebody market is the all-new A350-1000 on display as it makes an extended stopover at the Singapore Airshow amid a 12-city demonstration tour across the region. Also on display is a full-scale mock-up section of the Airspace interior for the new A330neo jetliner, which elevates the feeling of cabin space and comfort to another level.



With a wide range of helicopter products meeting the needs of both civil and military operators, Airbus is the leading supplier of rotary-wing aircraft to the region. Offering the most extensive customer support network of any helicopter manufacturer, Airbus supports more than 40 percent of the civil and para-public fleet in Asia and the Pacific. On static display at the Singapore Airshow are the single-engine H130 and twin-engine H135 helicopters. The Project Skyways drone is also being displayed for the first time, spotlighting the innovative unmanned air delivery system intended for use in dense urban environments. The project is at an advanced stage of development in collaboration with partners in Singapore.



From military airlifters to Earth-orbiting satellites



The Asia-Pacific region is one of biggest growth markets for Airbus’ defence and space portfolio. Showcasing the company’s comprehensive range of military transport aircraft is a Royal Malaysian Air Force A400M Atlas, the most advanced, proven and certified airlifter available. Airbus’ Earth-observation and telecommunication satellite system capabilities are represented with a scale model of the AstroBus-XS satellite platform.



Demonstrating Airbus’ commitment to innovation is the Hangar of the Future, a project to digitise and automate maintenance activities to increase overall efficiency. The project, undertaken with the Temasek Polytechnic education institution in Singapore, is co-funded by Airbus and the Singapore Economic Development Board. Trials are ongoing at a testbed hangar at Temasek Polytechnic.



The 2018 Singapore Airshow runs through 11 February 2018 at the Changi Exhibition Centre.



