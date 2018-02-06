Airbus Reinforces its Market Lead in Asia-Pacific Region

(Source: Airbus; issued Feb 06, 2018)

Airbus further consolidated its market lead in Asia-Pacific in 2017, delivering 367 new aircraft to 50 operators across the region, either directly to airlines or via lessors. This accounted for over half of Airbus’ total deliveries worldwide (718 aircraft) during the year, reflecting the importance of the region for the manufacturer. Deliveries to the region included almost 100 new widebody aircraft and marked the arrival of the long-rage A350 XWB with three new Asian operators.



In 2017, Airbus also won the lion’s share of new business in the region, gaining 65% of the market with 100 new aircraft orders from 7 customers. This brings the Airbus backlog in the region to more than 2,000 aircraft, corresponding to a third of the total backlog for the company.



The regional results and market forecast were presented by Eric Schulz, Airbus Executive Vice President, Chief of Sales, Marketing & Contracts, at a Media Briefing at the opening of the Singapore Air Show 2018.



“Accounting for one third of Airbus total backlog, one third of Airbus total orders and one third of the overall Airbus in-service fleet, there is no doubt that Asia-Pacific is a core market for Airbus” said Eric Schulz. “With traffic tripling over the next 20 years, and some of the highest growth rates, the Asia-Pacific region will by far be the world’s largest aviation market.”



“Airbus had an excellent year in Asia-Pacific in 2017 and we see more potential in the coming years, in particular in the widebody market, where the region will account for 46% of total worldwide demand. Airbus is perfectly placed to meet this need, already holding 60% of the widebody backlog in the region and offering the most modern and complete widebody product line, with the A330neo, A350 XWB and of course the A380”.



According to the Airbus forecast, the Asia-Pacific region will see an annual increase in passenger traffic of 5.6% and will require some 14,450 new aircraft over the forecast period. This represents more than 40% of global demand for almost 35,000 aircraft over the next 20 years.



Airbus maintains a leading share in the Asia-Pacific region in both the single aisle and widebody markets. Today more than half of all single aisle aircraft flying in the region are A320 Family aircraft. The Airbus widebody family is especially successful in region, with almost 800 flying today and another 350 on order for future delivery, representing 60% of total widebody backlog in the region.



The A350 XWB is the new long-range leader in the Asia-Pacific region, where 14 airlines have placed orders for 287 aircraft. Eight carriers from the region are already flying the modern widebody on long range routes to Europe and the US. The A350-1000, nearing its first customer delivery in the coming weeks, will further consolidate the A350 XWB position.



In 2018, Airbus will deliver the first A350-1000 for the region to Cathay Pacific, as well as the first A350 Ultra Long Range to Singapore Airlines.



Asia-Pacific 20 Year Market Forecast - Headline Figures

-- 5.6% annual growth in passenger traffic (global average 4.4%)

-- Traffic will triple in the next 20 years

-- Asia-Pacific fleet will grow from 6,100 today to almost 17,000

-- Demand for 14,450 new aircraft valued at USD 2.3 trillion

-- 40% of total world demand for almost 35,000 aircraft over next 20 years

-- 4,000 widebodies and 650 very large aircraft = 46% of global widebody demand (10,100)

-- 9,800 single aisle aircraft = 40% of global single-aisle demand (24,800)



