U.S. Army Places $106 Million Order for 416 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

(Source: Oshkosh Defense; issued Feb 05, 2018)

OSHKOSH, Wis. --- Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation company, announced today that the U.S. Army has placed a $106 million order for 416 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) and associated installed and packaged kits. This is the eighth order for JLTVs since the contract was awarded in August 2015.



“The JLTV program, currently in Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP), remains a top priority as we continue testing in support of a Full Rate Production decision in Fiscal Year 2019 (FY19),” said George Mansfield, Vice President and General Manager of Joint Programs at Oshkosh Defense. “Working closely with our government customer, we have completed Reliability Qualification Testing, accumulating over 100,000 miles, and have exceeded reliability requirements.”



The JLTV program expects the first Army unit equipped by mid-FY19 and both the Army and Marine Corps to achieve Initial Operating Capability (IOC) in early FY20.





Oshkosh Defense is a leading provider of tactical wheeled vehicles and life cycle sustainment services. In addition, Oshkosh offers advanced technologies and vehicle components such as TAK-4 independent suspension systems, TerraMax unmanned ground vehicle solutions, Command Zone integrated control and diagnostics system, and ProPulse diesel electric and on-board vehicle power solutions. Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation company.



-ends-

