Make in India in Defence Sector

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 05, 2018)

‘Make in India’ in defence sector, which is primarily driven by capital acquisition of defence equipment and other policy measures, has been introduced in all major areas of defence such as combat vehicles, combat aircrafts, warships, weapons, ammunitions, missiles, radars, electronic warfare systems etc.



Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), the Research wing of Ministry of Defence has been set up with a mandate of developing cutting edge technologies and systems for Indian Armed Forces as per their specific Qualitative Requirements. The list of major projects developed by DRDO during the last three years is as under :-



--Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas

--Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System

--155mm/52 Calibre Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS)

--Weapon Locating Radar (WLR) Swati

--High-Sspeed Heavy Weight Ship Launched Torpedo (Varunastra)

--Anti-Torpedo Decoy System (Maareech)

--Arudhra-Medium Power Radar

--Akash Weapon System

--Abhay Sonar

--Hull Mounted Sonar (HUMSA)

--HUMSA UG

--Advanced Indigenous Distress Sonar System (AIDSS)

--Near ﬁeld acoustic characterization system (NACS)

--NBC Technologies

--NBC Recce Vehicle Mk-I

--120 mm FSAPDS(Fin stabilisedArmour Piercing Discarding Sabot) Mk-II Ammunition for MBT Arjun

--120 mm FSAPDS Practice Ammunition for MBT Arjun

--250 Kg Pre-fragmented Bomb

--46m Inﬂatable Radome

--Air Bursting Grenades for Individual Weapons

--Anti Torpedo Decoys

--Bar Mine Layer

--CBRNe Remotely Operated Platforms

--Commander’s Non-Panoramic TI (Thermal Imaging) Sight for Armoured Fighting Vehicles (T-90, T-72 & BMP-II)

--Computerized Pilot Selection System

--Dual Colour Missile Approach Warning System for Fighter Aircraft

--Electro-Optical Fire Control System for Naval Ships

--Electro-Optical Sensors for Airborne Platforms

--Enhanced Range Rocket (Pinaka Mk-II)

--EW Suite for Fighter Aircraft

--Exotic and Indigenous Varieties of Vegetables under Protected Environment

--G-band CC-TWT for Weapon Locating Radar

--Heavy Drop System - l6T

--Integrated Automotive Vetronics Systems for AFVs

--Ku-Band MPM based Transmitter for Airbone Radar

--Laser Target Designator with Thermal Imager for Air Force

--Medium Size Integrated Aerostat Surveillance System

--Mine ﬁeld Marking Equipment Mk-ll

--Mountain Foot Bridge

--Multi Calibre Individual Weapon System

--Multi-Inﬂuence Ground Mine

--Penetration-cum-Blast

--Sub-Munition Warheads for Pinaka

--Synthetic Aperture Radar for UAV

--Terrain Assessment System for Trans-border Deserts in Western Sector

--Thermo-Baric Ammunition for 120 mm Arjun Tank

--Upgraded Troposcatter Communication System for Indian Air Force

--Vehicle Mounted High Power Laser Directed Energy System Against RPVs/UAVs/DRONES

--Water Mist System Validation for Fire Protection in Naval Ships.



In the last three financial years (2014-15 to 2016-17), 58 contracts were signed with foreign vendors for procurement of defence capital equipment for Defence Forces.



At present, there is no proposal to close Ordnance Factories or Defence Public Sector Units functioning under the administrative control of Department of Defence Production.



This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Dr. Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Shri C.P. Narayanan in Rajya Sabha today.



