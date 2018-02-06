Boeing Announces Nearly $1 Billion in Services Orders at Singapore Airshow

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Feb 06, 2018)

SINGAPORE --- Boeing today announced services orders valued at more than $900 million that will enable carriers and partners to excel in today’s competitive airline environment.



“Boeing is serious about helping customers optimize the performance of their fleets and reduce operational costs throughout the lifecycle,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Global Services. “Predicted growth for aerospace services in the Asia Pacific brings opportunities to partner with local industry to understand the region’s greatest needs, invest in new capabilities to meet those needs, and then bring them to market quickly.”



Today’s agreements stretch across Global Services’ four capability areas, including parts; engineering, modifications and maintenance; digital aviation and analytics; and training and professional services.



Regional agreements announced today include in part:



--All Nippon Airways signed a contract for 36 landing gear exchanges for the 787.



--China Southern Airlines and Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Limited (GAMECO) signed an agreement to develop service capabilities for the Boeing Global Fleet Care portfolio, as well as enhanced component and composite repair capabilities.



--Malaysia Airlines signed an agreement for 48 landing gear exchanges for the Next-Generation 737. Through the program, operators receive an overhauled and certified landing gear from an exchange pool maintained by Boeing, with stocked components and supporting parts shipping within 24 hours.



--Nippon Cargo Airlines signed a five-year agreement to renew Jeppesen charting and electronic flight bag services to optimize navigation and flight operations across their 747 fleet.



--Royal Brunei Airlines signed an agreement for five 787-8 overhead flight crew rest retrofits. The modifications, to be completed at Boeing Shanghai, will allow the carrier to fly the 787-8 airplanes on long-haul routes, providing increased operations flexibility to the fleet and operator.



--SilkAir signed an agreement to receive fleet material services for 54 of its 737 MAX and Next-Generation aircraft. Fleet material services include Component Services Program, Integrated Material Management and Customer Furnished Parts, providing the customer with a centralized supplier of parts.



--Singapore Airlines signed a contract to use Electronic Logbook on its 777 and 787 fleet. As a Boeing electronic flight bag app, the Electronic Logbook replaces paper logbooks with digital records that improve operational efficiency and reliability, reducing schedule interruptions.



--Singapore’s Defense Science and Technology Agency signed an agreement to engage in collaborative research and experimentation activities, powered by Boeing AnalytX.



Worldwide agreements announced today include:



--Alaska Airlines signed an agreement to renew Jeppesen Flight Planning for its 737 fleet.



--Biman Bangladesh Airlines has expanded its use of Boeing’s Component Services Program by adding the service to support induction of new 787 aircraft that will enter its fleet in August this year, in addition to expanding and extending current component service coverage of its existing 737 and 777 fleets. With this service extension, Biman is on CSP support for all three of its airplane models.

--DHL has ordered one 767-300ER Boeing converted freighter. Boeing converted freighters carry high-density cargo on long-range routes, as well as e-commerce cargo on domestic and regional routes.



--Honeywell Aerospace signed a contract extending Aviall’s product support agreement as the exclusive distributor for Honeywell Aerospace through 2022, covering interior and exterior lighting equipment for all commercial aftermarket product sales. Products covered include indicators, annunciators and other components used on commercial aircraft.



--Lufthansa Group signed an agreement for 25 landing gear exchange and overhauls across its 777-200F and 777-300ER fleets for AeroLogic, Lufthansa Cargo and Swiss International Airlines. The service eliminates the need for operators to contract, schedule and manage the overhaul process.



--Parker Aerospace’s Aircraft Wheel & Brake Division signed a five-year master distributor agreement with Aviall for its Cleveland Wheels & Brakes product line. Aviall will forecast, warehouse and market through its network, including Parker AWB’s former network of direct distributors.



--Tianjin Air Capital signed a contract with AerData for Secure Technical Records for Electronic Asset Management, a tool that transforms operations by replacing paper documents with digital ones, for a fleet of more than 50 aircraft.

--Tunisair signed a contract to integrate Jeppesen Aviator services on iPad into its flight operations, reducing pilot time spent on data entry and accessing individual apps.



-ends-

