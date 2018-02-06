Australian Defence Exporters Set to Showcase Products at Singapore Airshow

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Feb 06, 2018)

Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today announced the largest delegation of Australian companies at the Singapore Airshow.



Minister Pyne said 37 Australian companies will showcase their wide range of products and services on the Team Defence Australia stand with at least another 12 companies were participating in the Australian program of activities.



“The high level of interest shown in Team Defence Australia events is another strong demonstration of Australian defence companies’ commitment to export,” Minister Pyne said.



“It also reflects the increasing export opportunities for Australia’s world leading defence industry.”



Minister Pyne, who travelled to Singapore earlier this year to meet with around 20 of Australia’s Asia-based Defence representatives, said the Singapore Airshow was the next step in promoting Australian Industry.



“In my discussions with the Defence Attachés posted across the Asian region, it’s clear there is an appetite for Australian industry to grow and enter new markets in the region and the Singapore Airshow is a great opportunity for Australian companies to showcase their capability to these new markets,” Minister Pyne said.



“It underscores the importance of the new Defence Export Strategy which provides support for growth, investment and job creation.”



“Team Defence Australia provides small-to-medium sized companies with excellent opportunities to promote their products and capabilities to defence forces and defence companies around the world,” Minister Pyne said.



“The Defence Export Strategy released last week outlined how Team Defence Australia will be expanded to deliver more trade shows and targeted trade missions.” he said.



The Singapore Airshow is Asia’s largest aerospace and defence event, bringing together exhibitors, high-level military delegations, leading industry figures from national airlines and airport operators, as well as top government officials from the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.



The 2018 Airshow will run from 6–9 February and is expected to draw close to 50,000 attendees.



-ends-

