Rolls-Royce Launches IntelligentEngine

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued Feb 05, 2018)

Rolls-Royce today launched its pioneering IntelligentEngine vision at the Singapore Airshow.



With more people flying than ever before and an increasing demand for more efficient travel, Rolls-Royce has defined a vision for the future of aircraft power that will help deliver passengers more reliably and more efficiently than ever before.



The IntelligentEngine vision is based on a belief that the worlds of product and service have become so closely connected that they are now inseparable. This trend was first identified when Rolls-Royce introduced the market-defining TotalCare® service in the 1990s and, since then, advancements in digital capability have accelerated this change and further blurred the boundary between the two.



The coming together of product and service, supercharged by digital technology, offers Rolls-Royce a wealth of opportunities to improve the way it provides power to its customers.



In addition to designing, testing, and maintaining engines in the digital realm, the IntelligentEngine vision sets out a future where an engine will be increasingly connected, contextually aware and comprehending, helping to deliver greater reliability and efficiency:



-- Connected – with other engines, its support ecosystem, and with its customer, allowing for regular, two-way flow of information between many parties

-- Contextually aware – of its operating context, constraints and the needs of the customer, allowing it to respond to the environment around it without human intervention

-- Comprehending – learning from its own experiences and from its network of peers to adjust its behaviour and achieve best performance



Dominic Horwood, Rolls-Royce, Director, Customer and Services – Civil Aerospace, said: “We are determined to pioneer the power that matters for our customers and our IntelligentEngine vision will allow us to do this.



“We have the right people, the right skills and the right infrastructure to grasp this opportunity and deliver world-beating digital insight, helping us to deliver even greater value for our customers.”



The IntelligentEngine vision enables Rolls-Royce to find new ways of pioneering power, whether that is through its engines installed today, through its future UltraFan® engine design, or even through the hybrid-electric concepts of the future.



Rolls-Royce’s R2 Data Labs, an acceleration hub for data innovation launched in December 2017, will play a key role in achieving the aims of the IntelligentEngine. Using advanced data analytics, industrial Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques, R2 Data Labs develops data applications that unlock design, manufacturing and operational efficiencies within Rolls-Royce, and creates new service propositions for customers.



(ends)



The Rolls-Royce IntelligentEngine – Driven by Data

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued Feb 06, 2018)

A digital revolution will drive Rolls-Royce’s pioneering IntelligentEngine vision which was launched yesterday at the Singapore Airshow.



With more people flying than ever before and an increasing demand for more efficient travel, Rolls-Royce has defined a vision for the future of aircraft power that will help deliver travellers more reliably and more efficiently than ever before.



The IntelligentEngine vision is based on a belief that the worlds of product and service have become so closely connected that they are now inseparable, thanks to rapid advancements in digital capability.



By the end of this year Rolls-Royce will be set to receive more than 70 trillion data points from its in-service fleet each year. Harnessing the power of this data is central to delivering the IntelligentEngine and developing an engine which is connected, contextually aware and comprehending.



Rolls-Royce launched the R2 Data Labs in December 2017 to tackle challenges just like these. It is an acceleration hub for data innovation and brings together expertise from across the business, building on 30 years of data-led services and business model innovation.



Decades ago, the Rolls-Royce service model was based around the simple repair and fix of broken engines. Then, as data became increasingly available, it was able to introduce the industry-changing TotalCare® service which drew on Engine Health Monitoring data to help manage and schedule engine repair. Now Rolls-Royce is looking to deliver another revolution in customer service by building on today’s advancements in the digital world.



Using advanced data analytics, industrial Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques R2 Data Labs develops data applications that unlock design, manufacturing and operational efficiencies within Rolls-Royce, and creates new service propositions for customers.



At the heart of R2 Data Labs are Data Innovation Cells; mixed discipline teams of data experts who work in collaboration with teams from across Rolls-Royce’s operations. These cells apply cutting edge DevOps principles to rapidly explore data, unlock and test new ideas, and turn those ideas into new innovation and services.



Dominic Horwood, Rolls-Royce, Director, Customer and Services – Civil Aerospace, said: “Digital information is the lifeblood of the IntelligentEngine. By working collaboratively with our customers and other third parties to harness the power of the data available to us we will be able to deliver another revolution in customer service.



“In R2 Data Labs we have something that sets us apart from our competitors, allowing us to stay at the forefront of digital technology and respond to meet the fast changing needs of our customers. We are pioneering the power that matters.”



R2 Data Labs works with a variety of best-in-class partners to provide IT infrastructure and to power its analytics ecosystem – from established players in the field such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Microsoft, to start-ups and academia. R2 Data Labs has data innovation capability hubs in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, Singapore, India and New Zealand.



-ends-

