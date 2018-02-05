Aercap Selects GenX Engines to Power Additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners

(Source: GE Aviation; issued Feb 05, 2018)

SINGAPORE AIR SHOW --- AerCap selected the GEnx-1B engine to power its 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with the option to purchase 10 additional aircraft. The engine order is valued at more than $780 million (USD) list price and increases AerCap’s GEnx-powered 787 Dreamliner fleet to 49 firm aircraft.



Philip Scruggs, President and Chief Commercial Officer, AerCap, said, “We are pleased to provide our customers with the most modern, fuel efficient aeroplanes and engines in the world. We look forward to receiving further 787 Dreamliners powered by the GEnx-1B engine.”



“AerCap’s order for additional GEnx-1B engines reaffirms the engine’s status as the engine of choice on the Boeing 787 aircraft,” said Chaker Chahrour, vice president and general manager of Global Sales and Marketing for GE Aviation. “We take great pride in AerCap’s continued confidence in the engine line and look forward to further strengthening our relationship.”



More than 1,600 GEnx-1B engines have been sold to more than 50 customers. Compared to GE's CF6 engine, the GEnx engine offers up to 15 percent better fuel efficiency, which translates to 15 percent less CO2. The GEnx's innovative twin-annular pre-swirl (TAPS) combustor dramatically reduces NOx gases as much as 55 percent below today's regulatory limits and other regulated gases as much as 90 percent. Based on the ratio of decibels to pounds of thrust, the GEnx is the quietest engine GE produces due to the large, more efficient fan blades that operate at slower tip speed, resulting in about 40 percent lower noise levels.



GEnx’s revenue-sharing participants are IHI Corporation of Japan, Volvo Aero of Sweden, MTU of Germany, TechSpace Aero (Safran) of Belgium, Safran Aircraft Engines of France and Samsung Techwin of Korea.





AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of December 31, 2017, 1,531 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.



GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE, is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, components, integrated digital, avionics, electrical power and mechanical systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft. GE Aviation has a global service network to support these offerings and is part of the world’s Digital Industrial Company with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive.



-ends-

