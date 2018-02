Agreement Amendment

(Source: ASELSAN; issued Feb 06, 2018)

An agreement amendment valuing USD 37.050.000 has been signed between ASELSAN and Undersecretariat for Defence Industries, regarding delivery of reconnaissance systems.



Within the context of the agreement amendment, the deliveries will be completed in between the years 2019-2020.



This disclosure is made with respect to the permission of Undersecretariat for Defence Industries, dated 05.02.2018.



-ends-