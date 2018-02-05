Air Force Assembles Team to Explore Electronic Warfare, Electromagnetic Spectrum Superiority

(Source: US Air Force; issued Feb 05, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The Air Force recently assembled a cross-functional group, known as an enterprise capability collaboration team, to explore how the service will continue to lead, operate and integrate electronic warfare throughout the electromagnetic spectrum.



Electronic warfare is defined as military action involving the use of electromagnetic and directed energy to control the electromagnetic spectrum or to attack the enemy.



In late 2017, the Air Force announced it would assemble a team to focus on this capability, as Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Stephen Wilson said, those who dominate the spectrum, win.



The team is led by Brig. Gen. David Gaedecke, Cyberspace Operations and Warfighting Integration director, Office of Information Dominance and chief information officer for the Air Force.



"The Air Force and our nation need to maintain superiority in the electromagnetic spectrum," Gaedecke said. "The spectrum is so broad, relied upon by all, and increasingly congested; so the first challenge of this effort is to scope the issue."



To address a future congested spectrum, the team plans to convene a group of stakeholders from across major commands, joint partners, coalition and industry.



"There's already tremendous expertise and research out there," Gaedecke said. "We'll draw not only from our experts in the military, but also previous scientific advisory boards, defense science boards and industry professionals to form a cohesive and comprehensive electronic warfare and electromagnetic spectrum strategy."



The team will spend 12 to 18 months researching and developing a strategy to deliver executable recommendations for the service to maintain competitive advantage in the spectrum.



“It's those executable recommendations and how they will align and integrate into ongoing Air Force efforts like multi-domain command and control that are the ultimate goal,” Gaedecke said.



"Superiority in the electromagnetic spectrum is fundamental to the new National Defense Strategy," he said. "To be a lethal force of the future, we need to lead in research, technology and innovation. Superiority in the spectrum underpins all of these."



Gaedecke will introduce the team to industry partners on Feb. 7, during an ongoing Air Force Strategic Development Planning & Experimentation meeting at the Gen. Jacob E. Smart Conference Center at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.



-ends-

