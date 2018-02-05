Finland – RGM-84Q-4 Harpoon Block II+ ER Grade B Surface-Launched Missiles and RGM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II Grade B Surface-Launched Missiles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Feb 05, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Finland of RGM-84Q-4 Harpoon Block II+ ER Grade B Surface-Launched Missiles and RGM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II Grade B Surface-Launched Missiles for an estimated cost of $622 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Finland has requested a possible sale of one hundred (100) RGM-84Q-4 Harpoon Block II Plus (+) Extended Range (ER) Grade B Surface-Launched Missiles, twelve (12) RGM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II Grade B Surface-Launched Missiles, twelve (12) RGM-84Q-4 Harpoon Block II+ ER Grade B Surface-Launched Upgrade Kits, four (4) RTM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II Grade B Exercise Surface-Launched Missiles, and four (4) RTM-84Q-4 Harpoon Block II+ ER Grade B Exercise Surface-Launched Missiles.



Also included are containers, spare and repair parts, support and test equipment, publications and technical documentation, personnel training and training equipment, technical assistance, engineering and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical support. The estimated total case value is $622 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner nation that has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe



Finland intends to use the missiles on its Hamina class ships, Multirole Corvette ships, and Coastal Batteries. The missiles will provide enhanced capabilities in effective defense of critical sea lanes. The proposed sale of the missiles and support will increase the Finnish Navy's maritime partnership potential and increase regional security capability. Finland has not purchased Harpoon Block II+ ER previously, but will have no difficulty incorporating this capability into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be The Boeing Company, St. Louis, MO. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require up to 21 U.S. Government personnel to travel to Finland providing support over a period of ten years.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



(ends)



Finland – Evolved SEASPARROW Missiles (ESSM)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Feb 05, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Finland of sixty-eight (68) Evolved SEASPARROW Missiles (ESSM) and one (1) ESSM inert operational missile for an estimated cost of $112.7 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Finland has requested a possible sale of sixty-eight (68) Evolved SEASPARROW Missiles (ESSM) and one (1) ESSM inert operational missile.



Also included are seventeen (17) MK25 quad pack canisters, eight (8) MK783 shipping containers, spare and repair parts, support and test equipment, publications and technical documentation, training, U.S. Government/Contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services and technical assistance, and other related elements of logistical support. The estimated total case value is $112.7 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner nation that has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.



Finland intends to use the missiles on its new Squadron 2020 class Corvette ships. The missiles will provide enhanced capabilities in effective defense of critical sea lanes and improve Finland's capability to meet current and future threats of enemy anti-ship weapons. Finland has not purchased ESSM previously, but will have no difficulty incorporating this capability into its naval forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractors will be Raytheon Missile Systems (RMS) Tucson, AZ, for the missiles, and BAE Systems, Aberdeen, SD, for the missile canisters. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require up to 12 U.S. Government personnel to travel to Finland providing support over a period of five years.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

