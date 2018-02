China Conducts Land-Based Mid-Course Missile Interception Test

(Source: China Military Online; issued Feb 06, 2018)

BEIJING --- China carried out a land-based mid-course missile interception test within its territory on Feb. 5, 2018, according to China's Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Tuesday.



The test has achieved the desired objectives, the MND said, adding that it is defensive in nature and not targeted against any country.



-ends-