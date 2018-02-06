Embraer and Skytech Sign Letter Of Intent for Up to Six KC-390 Multi-Mission Aircraft

(Source: Embraer; issued Feb 6, 2018)

Embraer has concluded the first civil sale of its KC-390 twin-engined tanker / transport aircraft, opening up a new market for this original aircraft. The buyer is a civilian company which provides services to military forces. (Embraer photo)

SINGAPORE --- Embraer Defense & Security announced today, at the Singapore Airshow, the signing of a Letter of Intent with aviation services company SkyTech for up to six new KC-390 multi-mission transport aircraft.



The aircraft are earmarked for multiple defense projects and both companies have also agreed on a potential strategic collaboration to jointly explore new business opportunities in training and services.



SkyTech is the result of a partnership between two long-standing players in the field of defense services: aircraft, complete crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) company HiFly, from Portugal, and Australian aviation services and charter provider Adagold Aviation.



“We have been following the KC-390 program since its inception and believe that it will be a game-changer in the medium-sized airlift category as well as a multi-role platform”, said Paulo Mirpuri, president of SkyTech. The company has also stated that this is the first of a wide variety of platforms that will fulfil various niche roles and projects that SkyTech is undertaking worldwide.



“Embraer is keen to have SkyTech as a strategic partner for some of our own planned projects, where we see them adding value and enhancements by providing various ongoing solutions to our own defense customer base”, said Jackson Schneider, president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security.



The KC-390 is a tactical transport aircraft developed to establish new standards in its category while presenting the lowest life cycle cost on the market. It is capable of carrying out various missions, such as transporting cargo, troops or paratroopers, aerial refueling, in addition to supporting humanitarian missions, search and rescue missions, medical evacuation and aerial firefighting.



The KC-390 can transport up to 26 metric tons of cargo at a maximum speed of 470 knots (870 km/h), as well as operating in hostile environments, including unprepared or damaged runways.





Embraer is a global company headquartered in Brazil with businesses in commercial and executive aviation, defense & security. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing customer support and services. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 130 seats. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.



SkyTech offers solutions to address shortfalls in military aviation. The company is able to fund Military Aircraft, Flight Simulators and other related equipment with a wide range of cost-effective and innovative options.



SkyTech is powered by Hi Fly - Hi Fly operates a large fleet of Airbus aircraft: A330s and A340s and is a successful wet and dry-lease specialized Airline, certified by EASA, by the Portuguese Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC) and by the Transport Malta Civil Aviation Directorate (TM CAD). Hi Fly has also approvals to operate in the United States by the USA Department of Transportation. The airline is also certified to operate worldwide without any restrictions, including holding Foreign AOC from countries such as: Australia, Japan and Canada, Brazil and Mexico.



