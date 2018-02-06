Hensoldt Boosts Sensor Business In APAC Region

(Source: Hensoldt; issued Feb 06, 2018)

SINGAPORE/MUNICH --- Hensoldt, the leading independent sensor house, is boosting its business in the APAC region by establishing one of its five global sales hubs in Singapore.



“We are considering the APAC region as one of the most promising growth regions for our business”, explains Nathan Manzi, Hensoldt APAC General Manager. “This fits with our ambitious growth plans, as the needs of military and security authorities for situational awareness in all domains are growing at a tremendous pace. So, we consider our portfolio of powerful sensors in the areas of reconnaissance and platform self-protection as well as coastal surveillance, air traffic control and counter-UAV very well positioned to increase our market share.”



Hensoldt is sharing its new 250-m²-premises in downtown Singapore with British radar specialist Kelvin Hughes which was acquired by Hensoldt in 2017. Its current workforce of 15 staff is expected to be expanded in the short term. Hensoldt with its predecessor companies and Kelvin Hughes are well-known sensor suppliers in the region having delivered naval and land-based radars, self-protection systems, air traffic control equipment and optronic devices to countries such as India, Australia, Singapore, South Korea and the Philippines.





Hensoldt is an independent, globally leading supplier of premium sensors for security and surveillance missions. The company is active throughout the world in such areas as missile warning systems and submarine periscopes. Moreover, Hensoldt is very active in the market for radar systems, optronics and electronic protection systems. The company comprises the security and defence electronics activities of Airbus Group, which were spun off in 2017. Hensoldt employs approximately 4,300 employees, generating annual revenues of about €1 billion.



-ends-



