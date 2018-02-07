Airbus Helicopters and Thai Aviation Industries to Support Royal Thai Armed Forces and Police helicopters

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued Feb 07, 2018)

SINGAPORE --- Airbus Helicopters and Thai Aviation Industries (TAI) have signed an agreement to support all Airbus' military and law enforcement helicopters in Thailand, over two years.



Under this agreement, TAI will become the main Airbus Helicopters’ service provider in Thailand for the Royal Thai Armed Forces and Royal Thai Police. Airbus Helicopters’ signature HCare suite of aftersales services, spare parts, tools and training will now be easily availed to the locally-based military and law enforcement operators through TAI.



The Royal Thai Armed Forces and Royal Thai Police currently operate a strong fleet of about 40 helicopters, which includes the light single engine H125M, twin engine H145, H145M, UH72, medium twin engine AS365, H155, H175 and heavy tactical H225M. These helicopters are deployed for various missions within the Royal Thai Air Force, Army, Navy, Police and the Survey Department.



Air Chief Marshal Nitat Sirimas from Thai Aviation Industries said, “This new partnership will reinforce our position as a world class aviation service provider here at home, while globalising our operations to provide quality service of international standards. We are looking forward to opening a new chapter with Airbus Helicopters, bringing Thailand’s technical competency in helicopter maintenance to greater heights.”



“We are very happy to collaborate with TAI to bolster our support for the military and law enforcement operators in Thailand. TAI is a dependable partner and is the most suitable focal point between Airbus, the Royal Thai Armed Forces and Royal Thai Police,” said Philippe Monteux, Head of Southeast Asia and Pacific of Airbus Helicopters. “Through this new milestone agreement, Airbus’ impressive range of helicopter services will now be available in-country, as we stay committed to developing a strong ecosystem for our customers.”



Spanning material management, helicopter maintenance and upgrades, technical support, training and flight operations, as well as connected services, Airbus Helicopters’ highly flexible HCare range of customer support solutions helps enhance operators’ helicopters availability and optimise their maintenance scheduling.





Thai Aviation Industries Co., Ltd. (TAI) is a Thai-owned MRO company established in 2013 with a servicing platform on aircraft maintenance and logistics support, focusing on government sector. With five maintenance stations separately located around central parts of Thailand, TAI can support aircraft maintenance of various aircraft sizes ranging from trainer aircraft, to fighter aircraft and transport aircraft. TAI is one of the leading helicopter maintenance centres in Thailand that offers organisational-level to depot-level maintenance services.



Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016, it generated revenues of €67 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats and business aviation products. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, and is one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



