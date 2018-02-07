Airbus Helicopters Starts the Year with New Orders and Deliveries in Japan

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued Feb 07, 2018)

SINGAPORE --- Airbus Helicopters’ business in Japan gains traction with two new orders and two new deliveries at the start of the year, reaffirming the company’s strong presence in the country. Currently leading the Japanese civil and parapublic helicopter market with more than 50% market share, Airbus Helicopters plans to increase its position in tandem with the Japan’s projected fleet growth of 2% annually over the next 20 years.



The first contract was signed with longstanding customer Excel Air Services, for a Helionix-equipped H135 helicopter. This new aircraft will join the operator’s growing Airbus fleet currently comprising an AS355N, AS350B2, AS350B3 and Hermès-designed H135. This best-seller light-twin helicopter will be dedicated for electronic news gathering missions.



The second contract was signed with a new customer the Hokkaido Government, which placed an order for one AS365N3+ helicopter from the Dauphin family. The helicopter will be dedicated for rescue missions and supporting activities in the Prefecture and will play an important role in the North of Japan, known for its extensive fields and harsh winter conditions.



Additionally, Airbus has delivered one AS365N3+ helicopter each to the Fukuoka City Fire Department and the Kumamoto prefecture respectively, for firefighting work, search and rescue missions and emergency support.



“The successive orders and deliveries signal a good start to the new year in Japan, as we renew long-lasting relationships and welcome new ones,” said Olivier Tillier, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters in Japan. “With more orders expected in the coming months, we are all geared to provide total support through our well-established value chain to serve the growing needs of our customers.”





