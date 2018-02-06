MOD Safety and Training Vessels Deal

(Source: Royal Navy; issued Feb 06, 2018)

A major deal to support and supply range safety and aircrew training vessels to the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has been signed.



The £39m, seven-year contract will provide range safety patrol vessels at military firing ranges (with river and coastal boundaries) and marine support to tri-service aircrew training across the MOD.



Initially the contract will run for five years until March 2023, with an option to extend and provide for helicopter training, sea survival drills, target-towing, fast-attack craft simulations and range safety. This supports the operational readiness of military personnel across all three Services.



The deal was signed between John Hayers, Deputy Head Ships Commercial of Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) and Paul de Jong, Managing Director Smit International (Scotland) Ltd, part of the Boskalis Group.



“The contract, procured through competition, will deliver significant cost-savings in the region of 20%, as well as a number of performance benefits for the customer end-user.

John Hayers, Deputy Head Ships Commercial of Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S)



John Hayers said: “The contract, procured through competition, will deliver significant cost-savings in the region of 20%, as well as a number of performance benefits for the customer end-user. We look forward to continuing to work with Smit International (Scotland) Ltd building on previous successes.”



Smit International will operate a total of five medium and nine smaller fast patrol type craft to support range safety and aircrew training across the country, including Portland and Plymouth, and Scotland and Wales.



Paul de Jong, Managing Director, Smit International (Scotland) Ltd said: “We are very pleased to continue to be of service for the next five years and maybe more. We look forward to build on our successful cooperation for the years to come.’’



Details of the vessels:



-- Range safety:

* nine purpose-built Fast Patrol Craft – 12 metres in length - 28 knots, with four passengers – crew of two. Boat names: Smit Stour, Smit Rother, Smit Romney, Smit Cerne, Smit Wey, Smit Frome, Smit Merrion, Smit Penally, Smit Neyland.



--Aircrew Training:

* four purpose-built Workboats – 27 metres in length – 19 knots with 12 passengers plus four instructors & crew of six. Smit Don, Smit Dee, Smit Yare, Smit Spey.



--Passenger:

* one purpose-built craft – 27 metres in length – 20 knots – 36 passengers plus four instructors – crew of six. Smit Dart.



-ends-

