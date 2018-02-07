Terma and Lockheed Martin Prepare for New F-35 Long Term Agreement

(Source: Terma A/S; issued Feb 07, 2018)

SINGAPORE Air Show --- Denmark-based Terma and Lockheed Martin (LMT) confirmed their readiness to enter into a new Long-Term Agreement (LTA) for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) lots 12-14.



Lockheed Martin issued a second long-term agreement to Terma covering horizontal tail edge manufacturing at their Grenaa facility. The agreement includes parts for over 440 aircraft plus spares, supporting the worldwide fleet of F-35 aircraft.



Terma President and Chief Executive Officer Jens Maaløe and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Executive Vice President Orlando Carvalho were on hand at the Singapore Air Show for the ceremonial confirmation of the two companies’ intention to finalize the agreement in the coming months.



“This agreement with Lockheed Martin is of great importance to Terma as it allows for continuation of existing opportunities for our company to provide best-value composite and bonded assembly work for the F-35 beyond our current contracted agreements,” said Jens Maaløe. “In 2017, Terma finalized a comprehensive multi-year investment program at our Danish facilities to secure and increase our solid and reliable technology base for future involvement in the program.”



“Lockheed Martin is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Terma on the F-35 program, as their quality composite manufacturing continues to benefit the entire F-35 fleet,” said Orlando Carvalho. The F-35’s unique industrial participation plan provides global industry benefit that will endure for decades. The involvement of the F-35’s global industry partners is not just in the manufacturing of the aircraft, but in sustainment, including future aircraft capability upgrades, over the entire life of the program.”



In 2016, the Danish Government announced Denmark’s decision to acquire 27 F-35As for their next fighter aircraft as a replacement for the aging F-16’s.



In 2013, Terma entered into a long-term agreement with Lockheed Martin for the manufacture of composite and bonded assembly parts for all variants of the F-35. The Danish company has also signed additional agreements for F-35 work with Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems, General Dynamics, and Marvin Engineering. Terma has been collaborating with Lockheed Martin since 1976 with the F-16 program and since 2000 as a partner on the F-35 program.



Terma’s involvement in the F-35, since Denmark entered the program in 2002, comprises eight different production programs within advanced composite structural parts and electronics and Danish Industry continues to benefit.





The Denmark based high-tech Terma Group develops products and systems for defence and non-defense security applications; including command and control systems, radar systems, self-protection systems for aircraft, space technology, and aerostructures for the aircraft industry.



Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.



-ends-

