U.S. Marine Corps Orders 800 InstantEye Systems

(Source: Forecast International; issued Feb 06, 2018)

ANDOVER, Mass. --- InstantEye Robotics has received an order from PMA-263, the Navy and Marine Corps Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program Office, for an additional 800 InstantEye Mk-2 GEN3-A0 sUAS systems. The systems delivered under this contract will support deployed Marine infantry squads, providing organic surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.



"We are excited that InstantEye has been selected by the Marines as their squad-level sUAS asset," said Tom Vaneck, Vice President of InstantEye Robotics. "We worked with the Navy and the Marines for some time as they tested and evaluated the system. Their early feedback helped refine the system and ultimately has made it a better product."



The InstantEye family of products includes the Mk-2 GEN4, which is the largest system, capable of carrying payloads up to 4 pounds; the mid-sized, highly agile Mk-2 GEN3, which can carry payloads up to 1.5 pounds; and the palm-sized, highly integrated Mk-2 GEN5, with advanced vehicle-borne computer processing power that will allow the system to adapt to future capability needs.



All InstantEye systems are all-weather, day/night systems that are affordable, rugged and easy to operate. Additionally, all InstantEye systems are capable of interfacing with external payloads that are attached based on mission needs.



"Our growing list of plug-and-play payloads make the InstantEye family of systems truly multi-mission," said Mike Mackiewicz, Director of Defense Technology Operations. "As threats or operational needs evolve, so do our payloads - InstantEye is an organic enabler that allows a Marine or Sailor to control ISR effects at the tactical edge."





InstantEye Robotics is a division of Physical Sciences Inc., also located in Andover Massachusetts. InstantEye Robotics is a global leader in tactical unmanned aircraft systems. When customers need a reliable, portfolio-manageable, multi-mission system, they choose InstantEye.



