Two FREMM Frigates Launched in One Week!

(Source: OCCAR; issued Feb 06, 2018)

The simultaneous launching of NORMANDIE and MARCEGLIA represents another great success of the OCCAR management, demonstrating indeed the exemplary synergies among Industry and the French and Italian Navies.



The sixth French FREMM frigate ASW (anti-submarine) NORMANDIE was floated on the 1st of February 2018 in the Naval Group Lorient site, under the supervision of OCCAR FREMM Programme Division and the French defence procurement agency (DGA).



This launching, which has occurred just 12 months after the start of hull assembly in the building dock, is a real success to respect the strict and challenging schedule of the FREMM Programme to deliver 6 anti-submarine FREMM to the French Navy by 2019, as planned in the French Military Programming Law 2014-2019.



The next major step will be the installation of mast infrastructure with the ship’s main sensors and the integration of the Combat Management System. In this autumn, the NORMANDIE will leave the dry dock to undergo its first sea trials foreseen in the first quarter of 2019, before delivery to the French Navy planned in mid-2019.



In the aftermath, just 2 days after, the eighth Italian FREMM frigate, named Antonio MARCEGLIA in honour of the highly decorated Navy Lt Colonel, was launched on the 3rd of February at the FINCANTIERI integrated shipyard in Riva Trigoso (Genoa). The ship is the fourth launched in the General Purpose (GP) configuration.



The ceremony took place in the presence of the Italian Minister of Defence Roberta Pinotti, and other military, religious and civil authorities. Among them Admiral Walter Girardelli - Italian Navy Chief of Staff and Giuseppe Bono - CEO of Fincantieri.



The Godmother was Ms Silvia Marceglia, granddaughter of the Engineer Officer, who deserved the highest military decorations for his bold exploits during the Second World War.



The frigate will complete the outfitting and will start Harbour and Sea Acceptance Tests in La Spezia – Muggiano shipyard. At the end of the trials, ITS Antonio MARCEGLIA will be delivered to Italian Navy in 2019.

Six Italian warships and four French ones are now in service for the two Navies; another eight ships are under construction out of a total number of 18 foreseen by the FREMM Programme, the most ambitious naval programme in Europe.





Thanks to the OCCAR Management, the Programme proceeds regularly with top performance thanks to a continuous technical survey action, a tailored risk management and a systematic impulse to increase the product quality. The evident results are given by the efficient deployment in theatre of both Italian and French Frigates, which have clearly demonstrated in real operations their high operational flexibility and dual use capabilities.



Ministry of Defence: Launch of Multirole Frigate Marceglia

(Source: Italian Department of Defence; issued Feb 03, 2018)

RIVA TRIGOSO --- "The Italian Defence and industry are working together for the Country”, Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti stated this morning during the ceremonial launch of frigate “Antonio Marceglia.”



"Italian Navy Ship Marceglia exemplifies the excellent level of integration of the Italian industry: an essential aspect of the Common European Policy. This is a new step forward toward the Navy of the future, made possible by the incredible capacities of our shipyards and engineers, enhanced by the deep cooperation between our industry and the Ministry of Defence".



Minister Pinotti's statement was part of her speech for the ceremonial launch of Frigate "Antonio Marceglia", the eighth out of ten FREMMs (European Multirole Frigates) ordered by the Italian Navy and built by Fincantieri within the framework of the International Cooperation Agreement between Italy and France, coordinated by OCCAR, the EU Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation.



The ceremony -that has taken place at the Riva Trigoso integrated naval shipyards- was attended also by the Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy, Admiral Valter Girardelli, Fincantieri C.E.O. Giuseppe Bono, the President of Regione Liguria, Giovanni Toti, as well as a number of civil and religious authorities.



Silvia Marceglia, grandaughter of Antonio Marceglia, Gold Medal for Military Valour, was the ship's Godmother.



Minister Pinotti mentioned the "excellent harmony" that characterizes the relationship between the Italian State and the defence industry: "We work together for the Country", the Minister stated, adding that "…there was a requirement for maritime patrol and surveillance vessels", referring to critical security operations in the Mediterranean Sea, in which our Navy is engaged.



Roberta Pinotti then underscored the importance of the Agreement between Italy and France in the sector of naval shipbuilding, saying it is "a matter of great satisfaction". She then highlighted her constant commitment to the European Common Defence: "To achieve an integrated defence at the European level, we need to integrate our industries, so that the basis of the entire project will be our common interests". She also added that "…if we want to be able to compete at the global level, the establishment of a European shipbuilding giant is a fundamental requirement."



After the launch, fitting activities will continue at the Muggiano shipyards, in La Spezia, with delivery scheduled in 2019. "Antonio Marceglia" Navy Ship will be characterized, as all other FREMMs, by very high flexibility of use.



The FREMM program originated from the requirement to replace the Lupo Class and outgoing Maestrale Class frigates, built by Fincantieri in the 1970s.



Fincantieri delivered Fremm figates "Carlo Bergamini" and "Virginio Fasan" in 2013, "Carlo Margottini" in 2014, "Carabiniere" in 2015, "Alpino" in 2016 and "Luigi Rizzo" in 2017. The delivery of the ninth and tenth vessels is scheduled after 2020, when the program will be completed.



The prime contractors are Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (51% Fincantieri, 49% Leonardo) for Italy, and Armaris (Naval Group + Thales) for France.



This cooperation has capitalized on the positive outcome of the previous Italian-French program, Orizzonte, that produced to destroyers for the Italian Navy, '"Andrea Doria" and "Caio Duilio".



