Defence Ministry to Procure 114 Ka-52 Helicopters Under New State Armaments Programme

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 07, 2018)

The Russian Defence Ministry is planning to conclude a contract for procuring additional 114 Ka-52 Alligator helicopters within the frame work of the new State Armaments Programme for 2018-2027.



It has been told by the Deputy Defence Minister Yuri Borisov to journalists after the meeting at the Progress Air Company named after Sazykin in the city of Arsenyev, Primorye Territory.



Yuri Borisov noted that the Ka-52 helicopter is to be armed with new long-range missiles and to be equipped with an improved optical-sighting system.



According to the plan, the ASF are to receive six new Ka-52s in 2018.



Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance-strike helicopters have been serially produced for the Defence Ministry of Russia since 2007. It is designed to destroy tanks, armoured and unarmoured combat vehicles, manpower, helicopters and other enemy aircraft in all weather conditions and at any time of the day.



The helicopter is equipped with the most modern avionics and powerful weapons, which can be used for various combat tasks. In addition, the Ka-52 Alligator is equipped with visibility reduction devices that reduce, dissipate and distort the thermal traces of engines, as well as with an electronic protection system and active countermeasures means.



