Orders Worth MNOK 320 for Deliveries to F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

(Source: Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS; issued Feb 07, 2018)

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (Kongsberg) has received two orders with a total value of 320 MNOK for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. The orders enable continuation of current production and cover delivery of Air-to-Air Pylons to Marvin Engineering for Low Rate Initial Production phase (LRIP) 10 and delivery of Center Fuselage parts to Northrop Grumman for LRIP 11.



The orders include deliveries of parts to approximately 157 aircraft.





Kongsberg is an international, knowledge-based group delivering high technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence and aerospace. Kongsberg has 7 000 employees located in more than 25 countries and total revenues of NOK 14.5 billion in 2017.



This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



