Falcon Heavy Test Flight

(Source: SpaceX; issued Feb 07, 2018)

On Tuesday, Feb. 6th at 3:45 PM ET, Falcon Heavy successfully lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Falcon Heavy is the most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two, with the ability to lift into orbit nearly 64 metric tons (141,000 lb) -- a mass greater than a 737 jetliner loaded with passengers, crew, luggage and fuel.





(SpaceX video)





Falcon Heavy's first stage is composed of three Falcon 9 nine-engine cores whose 27 Merlin engines together generate more than 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, equal to approximately eighteen 747 aircraft. Only the Saturn V moon rocket, last flown in 1973, delivered more payload to orbit.



Falcon Heavy Launch by Twitter

(Source: compiled by Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Feb 07, 2018)