Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 06, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, has been awarded a $523,836,625 modification (P00012) to domestic and foreign military sales (Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Romania) contract W31P4Q-17-C-0006 for PATRIOT advanced capability-3 missile segment enhancement missiles, cost reduction initiative missiles and associate ground support equipment.



Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas; Huntsville, Alabama; Camden, Arizona; Lufkin, Texas; Chelmsford, Massachusetts; and Ocala, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2021.



Fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $523,836,625 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



