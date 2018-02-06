Antonov is Boosting Net Income – 5.9 Billion UAH in 2017

(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued Feb 06, 2018)

UKROBORONPROM SE "Antonov" continues to increase net income from product sales. In 2017, this figure, according to operational data, amounted to UAH 5.9 billion, which is 1.6 times more than in 2016.



Antonov also increased net profit, which in 2017 amounted to 180 million UAH. In 2015, when he enterprise entered the SC “Ukroboronprom,” the leader of the aviation cluster increased its profitability by 4 times.



The work of the company, which now employs 10 thousand+ specialists, has allowed enriching budgets of all levels by UAH 562 million last year. The average wage at the SE “Antonov” is UAH 9 034, increased by 26%, compared to 2015. At the same time, wage payments are timely and in full.



Last year Antonov made a real breakthrough: two historical aircraft for Ukrainian aircraft manufacturing hit the sky – on March 31, 2017 – An-132D, and on November 8 – combat drone "Horlytsya".



AN-132D is the first Ukrainian aircraft, created using modern avionics from the leading world-class companies, including partners from the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France and other countries: Honeywell, Pratt & Whitney Canada, Liebherr-Aerospace Toulouse SAS, Dowty Propellers. AN-132D became the first Ukrainian aircraft with no Russian details.



The successful implementation of An-132 aircraft international program gave start to new joint projects of Ukrainian aviation industry with foreign companies. For example, in the framework of international cooperation, agreements on An-70 military transport aircraft modernization were reached. The aircraft will receive new avionics and get rid of Russian components.



"Horlytsya" is the first domestic platform that can carry a combat load. Currently, such devices are produced by a number of countries, primarily – the USA, Israel, Italy, France, PRC, Turkey. At the same time, development of similar complexes, as a rule, required millions of investments and about five years, while "Horlytsya" is developed at the expense of the SE "Antonov". The drone was designed to help the Ukrainian Ground Forces conduct day and night reconnaissance in all weather conditions and transmit the received information to the command post.



-ends-

