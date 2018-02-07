Russian Helicopters Completed Flight Tests of the Mi-171Е2 Helicopter

SINGAPORE --- Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec State Corporation) has successfully completed tests of Mi-171E2, a new multipurpose helicopter with a new power unit and rotor system. It was developed by the Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant and will be produced in lots at the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant (UUAP). Mi-171Е2 designed for air transportation by foreign government agencies is a new step in the work upon creation of a new generation of Mi-17/171 helicopters.



The tests of Mi-171Е2 have confirmed the improvement of all the performance characteristics. Test engineers have noted the increase in its operating efficiency at high altitudes, as well as in carrying capacity, maximum and cruising speed, climbing ability, directional control reserve, and the reduction of noise level caused by main and tail rotors. Moreover, the engineers have managed to achieve the noticeable increase in the main rotor thrust, the considerable improvement in controllability and manoeuvrability, and the significant power reserve in various flight modes, which became especially apparent at high altitudes.



“Due to its improved performance characteristics, Mi-171Е2 may be interesting for government agencies using helicopters. While creating the new helicopter, we made allowance for the specific character of operation of earlier delivered UUAP helicopters in high-altitude countries such as China, Pakistan, Iran, as well as Latin American states. New engines and a rotor system of Mi-171Е2 offer improved opportunities for using the helicopter at high altitudes with high air temperature, and therefore I’m sure that it will be widely used in high-mountain and hot-climate conditions,” said Andrey Boginsky, the Chief Executive Officer of Russian Helicopters.



The tests of Mi-171Е2 were conducted at the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant and included flying and non-flying stages. Altogether, there were 45 test flights with the total duration of 50 hours. The tests were conducted and supported by more than 100 designers, engineers, members of flight and maintenance personnel from the developer and the manufacturer.



The key feature of Mi-171Е2 is a new power unit and rotor system. It has “high-altitude” engines VK-2500PS-03 with the increased power and the FADEC digital control system, as well as a new main rotor made of polymeric composite materials with the improved profile and an Х-shaped tail rotor similar to the one used on Mi-171А2. At the same time, Mi-171Е2 has an upgraded body, modified tail and keel beams and a larger stabilizer.



Mi-171Е2 will be exported under the name “Mi-171Е”, which is already used now.





