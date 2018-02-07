Israel Aerospace Industries Unveils Advanced Towed Decoy

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued Feb 07, 2018)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) unveiled a new self-protection towed decoy electronic warfare system which provides an added layer of self-defense for aircrafts. The unique and cost-effective system, which was developed by IAI's intelligence subsidiary ELTA Group, is towed by the aircraft, and providing protection it by luring radar-guided missiles. The new ELL-8270 towed decoy, will be displayed at the Singapore Airshow next week.



The ELL-8270 is differentiated from other solutions in being completely autonomous, which means it needs no power or signals from the towing aircraft. Despite its excellent efficacy, the decoy is also less expensive than other solutions that attempt to achieve the same result. During flights in areas threatened by enemy missiles, the decoy is deployed at a safe distance from the leading aircraft and emits signals to attract the missile, away from the aircraft. The system is capable of handling several threats simultaneously, can be used by all aircraft types, is extremely lightweight and can be rolled back into the aircraft or jettisoned, if necessary.



This is an effective self-defense solution against all radar-guided missiles, including the most modern ones, As such, it serves as the last layer of protection after all previous defenses had failed and a missile had been launched towards the aircraft. IAI is proud to offer yet another advanced ELTA solution that joins the multiple self-defense and warfare solutions provided to its clients.



The ELL-8270 joins to the ELL-8212 and ELL-8222 self-defense pods, the ELL-8265 advanced warning and positioning systems, the ELL-8260 integrative self-protection suits, and more.



