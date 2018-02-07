Bell Helicopter Sells First Two 505 Jet Ranger X Helicopters to Vietnam

(Source: Bell Helicopter; issued Feb 07, 2018)

SINGAPORE AIR SHOW --- Bell Helicopter announced today it has signed a purchase agreement with both Vietnam Helicopter Corporation and its subsidiary, Northern Vietnam Helicopter Company (VNH North), for two Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopters.



“As the first Bell commercial helicopter sale in Vietnam, we are pleased that Vietnam Helicopter Corporation and VNH North have chosen the Bell 505 for their operations in Vietnam and beyond,” said Sameer A. Rehman, managing director of Bell Helicopter Asia Pacific. “The Bell 505 incorporates the latest advancements in safety and aviation technology while providing best-in-class value. We look forward to working closely and supporting both Vietnam Helicopter Corporation and VNH North as they expand their business to new territories and customers.”



Vietnam Helicopter Corporation, a state-owned helicopter operator and its subsidiary VNH North operate a fleet of modern helicopters providing utility and transport services across a number of industries such as oil and gas, tourism, air ambulance, search and rescue and VIP transportation. Vietnam Helicopter Corporation and its subsidiaries also provide pilot training and maintenance, repair and overhaul services.



“We are confident that the versatility and state-of-the-art technology in the new Bell 505 will enable us to continue to serve our customers across many industries in a safe, reliable and efficient manner and support the expansion our business globally,” said Capt. Do Xuan Hoa, director of VNH North.



The reliability, speed, performance, and maneuverability of the Bell 505 is integrated with a flat floor, open cabin that is configurable for a wide variety of missions and payloads. The spacious cabin can be configured to carry up to four passengers or configured for internal cargo missions by removing quick disconnect rear cabin seats and/or copilot seat. The Bell 505’s flat floor cabin design and large rectangular baggage compartment lets the Bell 505 adapt to your changing mission needs. These features combined with a proven and reliable drivetrain and rotor system make the Bell 505 a true multi-mission aircraft in the short light single-engine market.





