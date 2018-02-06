Boeing 737 MAX 10 Reaches Firm Configuration

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Feb 06, 2018)

SINGAPORE --- Boeing's 737 MAX 10 has reached a major milestone as the MAX program completed firm configuration on the airplane. This means engineers now have all the design requirements in place for what will be the largest member of Boeing's single-aisle family. Boeing announced the achievement today at the Singapore Airshow.



"The steps we've taken to reach this point ensure the MAX 10 will be the most efficient and profitable single-aisle airplane the market has ever seen," said Randy Tinseth, vice president of Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We're working closely with our airline customers to deliver on the performance and efficiency benefits we've promised."



The 737 MAX 10, which will use a stretched fuselage that is 66 inches longer than the 737 MAX 9, now moves into the detailed design phase prior to the start of production. The airplane will carry up to 230 passengers, delivering 5 percent lower trip costs and 5 percent lower seat-mile costs compared to its competition.



The MAX 10 is coming off a strong launch at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The airplane now has more than 416 orders and commitments from 18 customers across the globe. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the 2020 timeframe.



The MAX 10 will soon join the rest of the 737 MAX family. The first MAX 7 rolled out of the paint hangar earlier this week and will soon start flight tests. The MAX 8 has been in service since 2017, already carrying more than 1.8 million passengers. And the first MAX 9 is scheduled to be delivered in the coming weeks.



The 737 MAX family is designed to offer customers exceptional performance, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market. The 737 MAX incorporates the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 4,300 orders from 92 customers worldwide.



