Addition of Home-Grown Sabena Aerospace Strengthens Eurofighter Typhoon Offer to Belgium

Sabena Aerospace has become the latest company to sign an agreement with BAE Systems, opening up exciting potential opportunities to work together for the future growth of capability in Belgium.



The Cooperation Agreement, signed at Sabena’s headquarters in Zavantem, will see both technology powerhouses explore opportunities to collaborate on a number of activities, some of which seek to address Belgium’s Essential Security Interest. The proposed activities include potential collaboration on the development of repair, maintenance and support capabilities as well as technology, skills and Intellectual Property transfer between the two companies.



Anthony Gregory, Campaign Director for Belgium at BAE Systems, said: “We are delighted to sign this agreement with Sabena, one of Belgium’s premier aerospace organisations. We believe our companies would bring a mix of expertise and experience to further develop critical capabilities in Belgium.



“The Eurofighter programme has a proven track record of delivering sustainable industrial opportunities. Today’s agreement is a further example of how our proposal is seeking to invest jointly in Belgium to generate sustainable long term economic growth.”



A spokesman for Sabena, said: “Sabena Aerospace is proud to announce this important milestone in its collaboration with BAE Systems and enhance its opportunities to extend Sabena’s 40+ year relationship with Belgian Defence as well as collaboration opportunities outside of Belgium in support of the F-16 replacement programme.”



More than 20 Belgian companies have now signed agreements with BAE Systems to explore potential collaboration opportunities as part of the wide-ranging Eurofighter industrial proposal. BAE Systems is supporting the UK Government on behalf of the Governments of Germany, Italy and Spain, in offering the Eurofighter Typhoon.



Eurofighter Typhoon is the advanced, European swing-role, multi-role combat aircraft, ideally suited to replace Belgium’s existing fleet of 54 F-16 aircraft.



