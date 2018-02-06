Pacific Fleet May Receive Four Project 949AM Underwater Nuclear Ships with Cruise Missiles by 2021

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 06, 2018)

According to the RF Deputy Defence Minister Yuri Borisov, who is on a working trip to the Primorye Territory, the Pacific Fleet may receive four modernised Project 944-AM nuclear-powered submarines with cruise missiles by 2021.



Project 949A submarines have an impressive range of weapons: six 650-mm and 53- mm torpedo tubes, as well as 24 launchers of P-700 ‘Granit’ anti-ship missiles.



Project 949A submarines can be re-armed with the Kalibr and Onyx missile systems.



In total, 11 such submarines have been built, now there are eight of them in the Russian Navy’s strength. The displacement of each submarine reaches 24,000 tons.



-ends-

