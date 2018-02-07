Israeli Air Force Expands Heron TP Fleet

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued Feb 07, 2018)

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) will take delivery of additional IAI Heron TPs, the largest unmanned reconnaissance aircraft used by the IAF. The new aircraft will feature capabilities which Israel Defense Forces (IDF) never used before. The significant fleet expansion will be accompanied by a 70%-increase in flight hours.



The Heron TP squadron plays a central role in Israel's Air Force, in which RPAS are currently performing approximately 70% of its operational activity. The squadron is in the process of expansion on many dimensions, including presence in multiple operational arenas, acquisition of new capabilities and engaging in new collaborations.



The squadron is equipped with a broad array of capabilities including electro optic and radar payloads, enhanced flight envelope altitude, speed and range, airborne endurance and larger payload capacity. This growth process is expected to increase its impact in the battlefield.



The Heron TP is a multi-mission and multi-payload RPAS integrating IAI's most cutting-edge technologies. The aircraft is designed and built to the highest safety and reliability standards in the world, and capable of operating in extreme weather conditions. Heron TP is the Medium Altitude, Long Endurance (MALE) strategic RPAS of IAI's Heron family, which includes the Heron 1 RPAS. Heron 1 has been supporting NATO Forces worldwide since 2010.



Heron TP's development is the result of IAI's over 40 years of experience in developing RPAS for 50 satisfied customers with more than 1,600,000 cumulative flight hours.



Shaul Shahar, EVP of the Military Aircraft Group at IAI, said, "The Heron TP, a member of IAI's Heron family we deliver to Israel's air force, is unique on a global scale and we are proud it is playing a key role in the Israeli Air Force. The Heron TP allows many different tasks to be performed. This is due to its high performance, with an emphasis on high flight speed, high altitude, and enhanced payload capacity; thus allowing long-range multi-role operation with a wide scope of observation and intelligence capabilities.



-ends-

