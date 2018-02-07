Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 07, 2018)

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, has been awarded a $476,200,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract to procure the Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles A2. B



ids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 7, 2022.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-18-D-0010).



(ends)



U.S. Army Awards Oshkosh Defense Contract for the Family of Medium Vehicles A2 Variant

(Source: Oshkosh Defense; issued Feb 07, 2018)

OSHKOSH, Wis. --- Oshkosh Defense announced today that U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) Life Cycle Management Command (LCMC) has awarded Oshkosh Defense a firm fixed price requirements contract spanning up to seven ordering years for the Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) A2 variant. The initial estimated contract value is $476 million with no cap on the number of vehicles the Army may purchase.



“We are honored that the U.S. Army has selected Oshkosh Defense as the winner of the FMTV A2 production contract,” said Pat Williams, vice president and general manager of Army and Marine Corps Programs at Oshkosh Defense. “With the Oshkosh FMTV A2, our troops are getting the safest, most capable, and reliable FMTV this program has ever seen. We are fully prepared to build the next generation fleet of exceptional, cost-effective FMTVs to serve our troops in future missions.”



Oshkosh Defense has manufactured and sustained more than 150,000 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles for the U.S. DoD and its allies. Oshkosh Defense was first awarded the FMTV contract following a competitive evaluation in 2009 and, to date, has delivered more than 36,000 FMTV trucks and trailers. The U.S. Department of Defense recognized Oshkosh Defense with the Value Engineering Achievement Award for improvements that resulted in millions of dollars in cost savings for the U.S. Army, as well as improved performance and reliability.



“As the incumbent manufacturer, Oshkosh’s FMTV A2 design features parts commonality that results in streamlined maintenance, training, sustainment and overall cost efficiency for our customer,” added Williams. “Oshkosh is ideally positioned, given its engineering, manufacturing and FMTV experience, to execute the next generation FMTV A2 program, running along the same warm production line that has been building FMTV’s for the last eight years.”



Oshkosh Defense submitted the FMTV A2 proposal in response to the U.S. Army’s competitive RFP that required bidders to validate and produce an upgraded FMTV A2 fleet of vehicles with improved payload, underbody protection, ride quality, mobility, engine power, electronics, diagnostics, and safety enhancements.



The future generation FMTV A2 to be provided by Oshkosh will be comprised of 16 models and associated trailers capable of carrying payloads ranging from 3-ton to 10-ton, and performing a wide range of duties from supporting combat missions, to relief efforts, to logistics and supply operations.



“We have an exceptional team of professionals who delivered a world-class effort to bring this program home to Oshkosh, where it belongs,” said Williams. “We are pleased to have been selected for this opportunity to continue to ensure that our troops get the best possible equipment to complete their missions, and return home safely.”





Oshkosh Defense is a leading provider of tactical wheeled vehicles and life cycle sustainment services. For decades Oshkosh has been mobilizing military and security forces around the globe by offering a full portfolio of heavy, medium, light and highly protected military vehicles to support our customers’ missions. Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation company



-ends-

