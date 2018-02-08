Rolls-Royce and Singapore Airlines Sign Trent 1000 and Trent 700 Contracts

SINGAPORE --- Rolls-Royce today signed contracts with Singapore Airlines at the Singapore Airshow covering Trent 1000 and Trent 700 engines.



Singapore Airlines formally confirmed a $1.7bn order for Trent 1000 engines to power 19 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which will be covered by Rolls-Royce’s flagship TotalCare engine support service. The order, originally announced in February 2017, was in addition to an order for Trent 1000 engines for 50 aircraft, made by SIA Group, in 2013.



The signing comes as the airline prepares for the entry into service of its first 787-10 aircraft powered by the latest version of the Trent 1000, the Trent 1000 TEN (Thrust, Efficiency, New Technology). A full-size Trent 1000, which is on display at the Rolls-Royce stand and has been a great attraction for visitors, provided the backdrop for the signing.



Singapore Airlines also signed a contract for SelectCare support for Trent 700 engines that power 11 Airbus A330 aircraft.



SelectCare is a fixed price overhaul agreement that allows customers to benefit from Rolls-Royce’s engine health monitoring and aftermarket capability, while providing cost certainty and plan fleet servicing. It is one of a range of Rolls-Royce CareServices available through its CareStore.



Dominic Horwood, Rolls-Royce, Director Customers and Services – Civil Aerospace, said: “We are honoured by the continued confidence of Singapore Airlines in the Trent 1000 engine and congratulate them on choosing SelectCare a new, innovative, service for their Trent 700 engines.”





Singapore Airlines and Rolls-Royce have an enduring relationship. In addition to the Trent 1000, which is currently operated by its subsidiary Scoot, Singapore Airlines also operates Trent XWB, Trent 900, Trent 800 and Trent 700 engines.



