Bell V-280 Valor Progresses Through Flight Tests

(Source: Bell Helicopter; issued Feb 08, 20180

The Bell V-280 Valor reached a flight speed of 80 knots and is flying at an altitude of 1,000 feet above ground level. Some of the some of the test points demonstrated:



Ground taxi, hover taxi, low altitude hovering maneuvers including 360 pedal turns and forward/aft/lateral repositions, 40 knots roll-on landings, and forward flight out to 80 knots.







Bell Helicopter, a wholly owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., is an industry-leading producer of commercial and military, manned and unmanned vertical-lift aircraft and the pioneer of the revolutionary tiltrotor aircraft.



-ends-

