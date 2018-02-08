This Year, Russian Armed Forces to Receive 14 SU-30SM Fighters and 10 YAK-130 Training Aircraft

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 08, 2018)

Deputy Defence Minister Yuri Borisov checked the implementation of missions of the Ministry of Defence at the Irkutsk aviation plant.



"This year, the program of production includes 24 aircraft: 10 YAK-130, 12 aircraft for Aerospace Forces and for the Navy Forces – 2 SU-30SM", said Yuri Borisov in an interview with reporters during a visit to the aviation plant.



According to him, 17 aircraft are in the final assembling, which will allow it to pass on time.



Yuri Borisov also said that work on the modernization of multi-functional fighters SU-30SM will begin this year.



According to him, now 100 SU-30SM aircraft are in operation.



"They proved themselves in Syria, showed all their combat capabilities," said the Deputy Minister.



