Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 08, 2018)

Harris Corp., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $161,049,786 for modification P00002 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0090) to exercise an option for the procurement of 86 full-rate production lot 15 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures AN/ALQ-214 A(V)4/5 Onboard Jammer systems for the F/A-18 aircraft.



In addition, this option provides for the procurement of eight WRA1 A(V)4 receiver/processors and seven WRA2 A(V)4 modulators.



This option exercise is in support of the Navy; and the government of Australia.



Work will be performed in Clifton, New Jersey (59 percent); San Jose, California (14 percent); San Diego, California (7 percent); Rancho Cordova, California (5 percent); Mountain View, California (3 percent); and various locations throughout the continental U.S. (12 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2021.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $161,049,786 are being obligated at time of award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($101,101,938; 63 percent); and the government of Australia ($59,947,848; 37 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

