Putting the Asian Fighter Market In Perspective (excerpt)

(Source: Defense News; posted Feb 08, 2018)

By Richard Aboulafia

SINGAPORE --- The Singapore Airshow is important to the world’s fighter manufacturers for one very simple reason: Asia takes 24 percent of the world’s combat aircraft exports by value. That makes it the second-largest export fighter market in the world, after the Middle East.Over the past 10 years, a total of 561 jets worth $39.1 billion in 2018 dollars were exported by the world’s fighter manufacturers, excluding Russian and Chinese designs. Of these, 128 aircraft worth $9.2 billion went to Asian countries, including Australia.The Asian fighter market is also growing at a strong pace; the region’s fighter order backlog is considerably larger than the historical market. Almost 200 Lockheed Martin F-35s are on order for Australia, Japan and South Korea, with Singapore likely to join the F-35 club in the next 10 years. More Korea Aerospace Industries T-50/FA-50s are on the way for Thailand, with more likely for the Philippines.Regional demand for major upgrade packages, such as the South Korean, Singaporean and Taiwanese F-16 enhancement programs, mean further work for Western fighter primes. (end of excerpt)-ends-