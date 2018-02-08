Navy Releases RFP for FY 2018-2022 DDG 51 Multiyear Shipbuilding Procurement

(Source: US Navy; issued Feb 08, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The Navy released the final Request for Proposal (RFP) for the DDG 51 Fiscal Years (FY) 2018-2022 Multiyear Procurement (MYP) for Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers on Feb. 8.



This solicitation is a limited competition between the two current DDG 51 class shipbuilders, General Dynamics - Bath Iron Works (BIW) and Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII).



This procurement will continue production of the DDG 51 class shipbuilding program, which has delivered 65 ships to date. The request for FY 2018-2022 MYP authority was included in the President's FY 2018 budget request and maximizes affordability, competition and continued industrial base stability.



"This solicitation positions us to deliver lethal capacity to our fleet while driving affordability," said the Honorable James Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for acquisition, research and development. "The Navy has worked with our industry partners to develop the Flight III design to ensure each shipyard is well-positioned to execute this MYP."



The FY18-22 ships will continue the Flight III configuration incorporating the Air and Missile Defense Radar/AN/SPY6(V)1 which satisfies the Navy's critical need for an enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense capability.



With the appropriate approvals from Congress the Navy intends to award MYP contracts later this fiscal year.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Sixty-five DDG 51 class ships have been delivered to the fleet (DDG 51 - 115). As of January 2018, an additional twelve ships are under contract with shipbuilders HII or BIW. Of these twelve ships, eight are currently under construction, according to the US Navy.)





-ends-

