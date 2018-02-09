China's J-20 Stealth Jet Put Into Air Force Combat Service
(Source: Xinhua; posted Feb 09, 2018)
BEIJING --- China's latest J-20 stealth fighter has been commissioned into the air force's combat service, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.

The J-20 is China's fourth-generation medium and long-range fighter jet. It made its maiden flight in 2011 and was first shown to the public at the 11th Airshow China in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, in November 2016.



(EDITOR'S NOTE: Rumors on the Chinese internet suggest that the Chengdu (CAC) J-20 has been deployed to its first operational unit.
The 9th Brigade (now flying Su-30MKK fighters) at Wuhu is considered the most likely venue for this new fighter.
Wuhu airbase is located nicely between Japan / South Korea and Taiwan.)

