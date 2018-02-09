China's J-20 Stealth Jet Put Into Air Force Combat Service

(Source: Xinhua; posted Feb 09, 2018)

#China's J-20 stealth jet put into air force combat service pic.twitter.com/qriNgTP4fT — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 9, 2018

BEIJING --- China's latest J-20 stealth fighter has been commissioned into the air force's combat service, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.The J-20 is China's fourth-generation medium and long-range fighter jet. It made its maiden flight in 2011 and was first shown to the public at the 11th Airshow China in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, in November 2016.-ends-