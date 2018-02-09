The J-20 is China's fourth-generation medium and long-range fighter jet. It made its maiden flight in 2011 and was first shown to the public at the 11th Airshow China in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, in November 2016.
#China's J-20 stealth jet put into air force combat service pic.twitter.com/qriNgTP4fT— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 9, 2018
(EDITOR'S NOTE: Rumors on the Chinese internet suggest that the Chengdu (CAC) J-20 has been deployed to its first operational unit.
The 9th Brigade (now flying Su-30MKK fighters) at Wuhu is considered the most likely venue for this new fighter.
Wuhu airbase is located nicely between Japan / South Korea and Taiwan.)
