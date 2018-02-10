HAL Chopper Plan Gets ‘Green’ Nod

(Source: Bangalore Mirror; published Feb 10, 2018)

The official green clearance has been given to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to embark on its Make-in India helicopter programme in Tumakuru by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.



The official nod for the project came on December 4, 2017. The defence PSU had sought the ministry to grant environmental clearance in June last year and subsequently the proposal for grant of environmental clearance to the proposed project was considered by the Expert Appraisal Committee (Infra-2) in its meetings held on August 21-24, 2017.



The foundation stone for the new manufacturing facility at Biderehalla Kaval, Gubbi Taluk, Tumakuru, about 100 km from Bengaluru, had been laid two years ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which he said that he expected the indigenous helicopter under Make-in-India, to fly-out by 2018.



The facility will have production, testing facilities and manufacturing capabilities of a wide range of helicopters of 3-tonne to 12-tonne class. The proposed integrated infrastructure facilities are conceptualized with an eco-friendly design and will have mainly buildings heli runways, landscaping etc to produce initially Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) and ultimately with futuristic helicopters of new generation.



The LUH is 3-tonne Class new generation helicopter being developed by HAL to meet the requirements of both military and civil operators. As per documents submitted by HAL the proposed site is sparsely vegetated arid land admeasuring about 615 acre has been allotted by Government of Karnataka to set-up an integrated infrastructure facilities for HAL new helicopter factory and township. It also added that the initial man power requirement will be to the tune of 1009 and will ultimately reach 4000 personnel progressively when full production is achieved.



A township is planned in an area of 123 acre of land. Township will have 2,200 married accommodations 100 bachelors and 30 single living accommodation for officers along with other amenities which also include a 50-bedded hospital and primary school.



