Russian Air Force to Boost its Combat Potential by New Sighting Systems Produced in Yekaterinburg

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 08, 2018)

Yuri Borisov, the Deputy Defence Minister, arrived in the city of Yekaterinburg, where he visited the Urals Optical & Mechanical Plant (‘Shvabe’ Holding Company, a part of ‘Rostec’ Corporation).



As he briefed the reporters, the Russian Army Aviation will advance due to new sighting systems produced by the enterprise.



These are electro-optical sighting systems, laser rangers that now determine combat potential of aircraft.



The equipment developed by the plant has been tested in Syria by Russian combat aircraft.



The Urals Optical & Mechanical Plant (UOMP) is involved in developing and producing electro-optical sighting systems for various purposes, as well as surveying instruments and measuring equipment.



