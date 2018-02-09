NSPA Signs Cooperation Agreement with Israel

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued Feb 09, 2018)

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency General Manager Mr. Peter Dohmen, together with the Israeli Ambassador to NATO and EU, H.E. Mr. Roni Leshno-Yaar, signed the ‘Agreement between the Government of the State of Israel and the NATO Support and Procurement Organisation on Support Cooperation’ in Brussels this week. The agreement establishes the legal framework and the basic principles for the support co-operation between Israel and the NATO Support and Procurement Organization.



Ambassador Leshno-Yaar: “Today’s event is the result of great and lengthy efforts on both sides to enable us to increase the cooperation between Israel and NATO, and specifically with the NSPA. We see the signing of this agreement as a major and important development in our practical cooperation with NATO that will open the door for closer engagement between Israel and NATO allies.”



With this agreement in place, Israel can explore more formally the capabilities, products and services offered by NSPA. “This Cooperation Agreement will enable the further discussions between our Agency’s logistics experts and will not only benefit Israel but can also offer potential economies of scale to other NSPO nations,” said Mr. Dohmen.



The ceremony was also attended by the Defence Attache of Israel to NATO, Colonel Arik Hen, and Regional Director, SIBAT, Mrs. Merav Dar. From NSPA, the General Manager was accompanied by the Programme Manager of the Communications, Air and Missile Defence Programme Mr. Manfred Eggers, NSPA’s Legal Advisor Mrs. Beate Loesch, and the NSPA Representative to NATO HQ Mr. Guy Hoffmann.



-ends-

