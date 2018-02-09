China's Su-35 Fighter Jets, J-20 Stealth Jets to Maintain Airspace Safety

(Source: Xinhuanet; issued Feb 11, 2018)

BEIJING --- China's Su-35 fighter jets for a joint combat patrol mission in the South China Sea area and its latest J-20 stealth fighters' commission in combat service will maintain airspace safety in the new era, a military expert said Saturday.



The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force announced on Wednesday that China has recently sent Su-35 fighter jets for a joint combat patrol mission in the South China Sea area.



The deployment is expected to improve the air force's adaptive capacity in complicated situation in the air and on the sea, and enhance its ability to maintain national sovereignty and security and maritime interests in the South China Sea area, said Wang Mingzhi, a professor with the PLA Air Force Command Academy.



The patrol mission is an annual training of combat readiness, embodying the air force's resolution to implement mission in the new era and firmly maintain national sovereignty and security and maritime interests, Wang said in an interview with Xinhua.



The air force will further increase real combat training on the sea and enhance the real combat capability especially under long-distance and high-sea conditions, he said.



Wang said that the air force will often carry out patrol missions and normalize the patrol in the South China Sea area.



On Friday, the air force also announced that China's latest J-20 stealth fighters have been commissioned into air force combat service.



The J-20 signals that China's air force has greatly increased its ability to deal with new security threats in airspace, and made steady progress in the aero equipment system, Wang said.



The stealth jets will enable the air force to improve ability to tackle conventional threat and enhance real combat capacity, he added.



The J-20 is China's fourth-generation medium and long-range fighter jet. It made its maiden flight in 2011 and was first shown to the public at the 11th Airshow China in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, in November 2016.



The fighters made their parade debut when the PLA marked its 90th anniversary in July 2017 at Zhurihe military training base in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.



PLA Arms J-20 Stealth Fighter, Ready for Combat

(Source: Global Times; issued Feb 09, 2018)

China's most advanced stealth fighter jet, J-20, has been formally armed by the People's Liberation Army Air Force, and a military expert said this act will totally break the US' and its allies' monopoly on stealth fighter jets in the Asia-Pacific region.



According to air force spokesperson Shen Jinke, the J-20 has been armed by the combat troops of the air force, said a statement released on the official Weibo account of the PLA Air Force Friday.



The J-20 was first showcased in public on a flypast at the Zhuhai airshow in November 2016, and after it was delivered to the PLA Air Force in March 2017, it joined the military parade at the Zhurihe military training base in July 2017.



After the PLA Air Force received the J-20, combat simulation training has been conducted gradually and talented pilots are steadily developing, the statement said.



The jet played an important role in the "Red Sword 2017" systemic confrontation drill, laying the foundation for the improvement in the air force's new combat capabilities, it said.



"Once a new type weapon or equipment is delivered to the military, it will be tested by troops specializing in testing, and the troops will inform the relevant department if adjustments are needed. Normally this process takes 1-2 years," Song Zongping, a military expert and TV commentator told the Global Times.



"After this process, the new weapon will be formally armed by combat troops, which means it will be used in actual combat, and the J-20 will engage with rivals in the future who dare to provoke China in the air," Song added.



Shen said the PLA Air Force is becoming a modern strategic unit capable of combat in all territories, and it will become a significant force in shaping the situation, to manage and control crises, to deter war, and to win the war.



The J-20 will further enhance the comprehensive combat capabilities of the PLA Air Force, and help the air force better safeguard the country's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, Shen said.



"The J-20 will also change the history of the air force in Asia-Pacific region. In the past, only the US and its allies like Japan were capable of arming stealth fighter jets. But now, their monopoly in this region has been broken by China's J-20," Song said.



